WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after he struck a car in Worcester on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash around 6 p.m. learned that a 2002 Volkswagen Golf, driven by a 73-year-old man, had attempted to make a left turn from the southeast travel lane of Plantation Street onto National History Drive when a Yamaha off-road motorcycle, driven by a 26-year-old Worcester man, struck the vehicle, according to Worcester police.

The off-road motorcycle was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed with a group of other motorcyclists.

The 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he is currently listed in critical condition.

The 73-year-old man was not injured.

An investigation remains ongoing.

