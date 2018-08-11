Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was injured after he rear-ended an SUV that had stopped at a crosswalk for a pedestrian in Rochester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, police say.

Paramedics responding to a reported motor vehicle collision on North Main Street found Christopher Leblanc, 33, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he allegedly rear-ended an SUV that was yielding to pedestrians in a crosswalk, according to a release issued by the Rochester Police Department.

According to the report, Leblanc was distracted just before 20-year-old Keturah Schulz pulled to a stop.

The Rochester native was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The road was closed for about 15 minutes while police conducted an initial investigation.

