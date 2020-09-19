Motorcyclist injured in hit and run, backpack with gun stolen in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who left the scene after striking a motorcyclist in Boston and for the victim’s backpack and gun that were stolen after the incident, officials said.

Officers responding to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Friday night found the mangled motorcycle after they say someone hit it and then took office, police said.

A passerby helped to stop the motorcyclist after the incident. Officers say the injured motorcyclist’s backpack was reportedly stolen and a gun was inside of it.

The motorcyclist’s injuries were unknown.

