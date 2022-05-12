ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Andover late Wednesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 464 Lowell Street around 11 p.m. found an SUV that had collided with a sedan and struck a motorcycle, according to the Andover Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then transferred to Boston Medical Center. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A woman driving the sedan was taken to Saint’s Memorial Hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the SUV crossed over the center line, causing the driver of the sedan to swerve, according to police. Both vehicles still collided and the SUV continued on, striking the motorcyclist.

An investigation remains ongoing.

