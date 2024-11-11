BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was injured in a South Boston hit-and-run Monday afternoon, according to police.

At around 4:22 p.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Old Colony Road, the Boston Police Department said. Officers said a car hit a person on a motorcycle before taking off.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, according to police. The extent of their injuries was unknown as of 6 p.m.

The car involved in the crash has not yet been located, officials said. The motorcycle was towed from the scene.

