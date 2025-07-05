ALEXANDRIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Alexandria, New Hampshire on the Fourth of July, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on West Shore Road around 5:30 p.m. determined Megan Bouchard, of Greenville, had been riding a red Ducati motorcycle northbound when she lost control and crashed, according to state police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol may have contributed to the collision, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Nathaniel Perkins at (603) 451-9543 or Nathaniel.C.Perkins@dos.nh.gov.

