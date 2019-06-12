Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in collision with a pickup truck in Framingham on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Beaver and Second streets around 4 p.m. found a motorcycle on the ground and a dinged up Ford Ranger, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Evan Maillet, of Franklin, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The operator of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash.

No charges have been filed.

Additional information was not immediately available.

