NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist at a Nantucket intersection.

Officials said police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Milestone and New South Road around 2:40 p.m. for a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, first responders determined the motorcycle operator to be deceased and called in additional personnel, closing off the roadway.

According to a press release from the Nantucket Police Department, the crash is being investigating by both their officers as well as Massachusetts State Police.

Details on the condition of the truck driver have not yet been released.

