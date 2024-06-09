WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash on I-290 in Worcester on Saturday afternoon that left a New Hampshire man dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway around 1:30 p.m. determined a driver in a 2020 Honda CRV hit a Harley Davidson driven by Robert Peterson, 56, of Farmington, New Hampshire, causing him to crash, according to state police.

Peterson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the CRV was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)