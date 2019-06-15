Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 38 in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 59-year-old man was killed in a serious crash between his motorcycle and a motor vehicle on Route 38 in Tewksbury Saturday morning, officials say.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a car near Oakdale Plaza around 9:00 a.m. closed off the area for several hours to investigate.

Officials say that during their investigation they determined the operator of the motor vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Tewksbury, was not injured, however, the 59-year-old motorcyclist from Tewksbury sustained major injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Officials urge anyone who suspects criminal activity to call the Dispatch Center at 978-851-7373 and if you wish to remain anonymous to call the Tip Line at 978-851-0175 or send an email to tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

