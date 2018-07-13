Motorcyclist killed in crash with front-end loader

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash in Rhode Island.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in North Kingstown.

The motorcyclist was taken to Kent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Authorities say the crash involved a front-end loader.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)