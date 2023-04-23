MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old Merrimack, New Hampshire man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding hit a vehicle head-on in Merrimack on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash around 2:15 p.m. determined Joshua Danforth crossed over the center line and struck a 2018 GMC pickup head-on, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merrimack police at 603-420-1867.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)