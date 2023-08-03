PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A 64-year-old motorcyclist was struck and killed by a truck in Plaistow, New Hampshire Wednesday, and witnesses said the driver, who was arrested shortly after the crash, drove away from the scene without stopping.

State and local police responded to the intersection Main Street and Westville Road around 3:35 p.m. Police said Lory Beck of Epping, New Hampshire was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Barry Burrows, 78, of Kingston, New Hampshire is currently in custody and charged with Conduct After an Accident-Death Resulting, officials said.

Police said witnesses were able to provide a “detailed description of the truck and the driver” who absconded from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors said speeding is a major issue in the area.

“Unfortunately I have to see these things all the time,” said Jay Gordon, who lives on the street. “It happens quite a bit here on this road, cars come whipping down here, and sometimes they don’t stop.”

