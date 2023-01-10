HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Monday night has been identified as active duty firefighter and paramedic Todd “Woody” J. Berube.

According to Nashua Firefighters, Berube has been a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2017.

“Todd was very dedicated to the fire service and made a large impact at Hudson Fire,” Hudson Firefighters said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “Among his accomplishments were implementing our RED Shirt Friday program, acting as an advisor to Explorer Post #550 and serving on the Fitness Committee.”

“Details regarding services will be released when finalized,” they continued. “Please keep Todd’s family and all of the members of the Hudson Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found Berube and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.

Berube was pronounced dead on scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 2018 Mazda 3 sedan was traveling east on Route 102 when a 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan motocycle crashed into the passenger side of the sedan as it made a turn.

The female operator of the sedan was not injured.

Berube was wearing a DOT approved helmet.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses can contact Officer Royston at (603) 886-6011.

