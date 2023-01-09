HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.

He was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 2018 Mazda 3 sedan was traveling east on Route 102 when a 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan motocycle crashed into the passenger side of the sedan as it made a turn.

The female operator of the sedan was not injured.

The motorcyclist was wearing a DOT approved helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact Officer Royston at (603) 886-6011.

