Motorcyclist killed in Maynard crash after fleeing police

MAYNARD, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Maynard Friday that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man who fled from police, officials said.

Maynard police officers responding to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash about 8:21 p.m. found a motorcyclist who had left the road, gone through a fence near the intersection of Waltham Street and Wood Lane and struck a tree, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, Maynard Police Chief Mark Dubois and Stow Police Chief William Bosworth said in a joint statement.

The Maynard man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests the motorcyclist was traveling east on Great Road in Stow when Stow police officers tried to pull him over after noticing the registration didn’t match the make and model of the motorcycle. After declining to stop, the motorcyclist eventually lost control of the vehicle and hit the tree, police said.

Authorities say speed appears to be a factor in the crash, though the cause remains under investigation.

