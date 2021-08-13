NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died following a rollover crash in Nashua, New Hampshire early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the ramp from the Circumferential Highway westbound to the Daniel Webster Highway around 3:45 a.m. learned that a 2014 Harley Davidson had exited the left side of the ramp and rolled over, according to state police.

The operator, identified as Neil Doiron, 41, of Hudson, was pinned underneath the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries, state police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi at Edward.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-6172.

