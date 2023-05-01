MILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - State police in New Hampshire are investigating a fatal crash in Milton involving a motorcycle that went off Route 16, killing the rider.

A New Hampshire State Police spokesperson said troopers were first called to Route 16 north around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a single motorcycle crash.

Authorities arrived to find the operator, identified as Leigh Nichols, 53, of Wakefield, NH, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, state police found “excess speed was a factor,” according to the spokesperson, and that the motorcycle had left the roadway before striking a tree, with witnesses reporting no other vehicles appeared to be involved.

Other aspects of the crash remain under investigation, with state police asking that any additional witnesses contact Trooper Jon Minnich at (603)223-8490 or Jonathan.D.Minnich@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)