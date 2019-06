WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham police say a motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after a serious crash.

Police say the driver lost control of the bike while traveling on Route 495, crossed the center median, and slammed into a pile of rocks.

The driver was up and talking when emergency crews arrived.

Police say he suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

