PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was seriously hurt in a hit and run crash in Peabody Wednesday night, according to officials.

State police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Route one at mile marker 61.

The woman on the motorcycle was flown to a Boston hospital.

Peabody police said the car that hit her fled the scene, and are asking anyone who might have seen anything to call 978-538-6161.

No other details were immediately available.

