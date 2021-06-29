DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Dartmouth on Monday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Old Fall River Road around 6:40 p.m. found a 36-year-old Dartmouth man unresponsive but still breathing after crashing a 1987 Honda motorcycle into a tree, according to Dartmouth police.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

