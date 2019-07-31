BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash on an off-ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to the scene around 3:30 a.m. temporarily closed the exit 18 off-ramp as additional first responders arrived.

The current condition of the motorcyclist has not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)