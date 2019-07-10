Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ashland crash

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ashland Wednesday.

Fire officials responding to the crash at the intersection of Union and Homer streets found a man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene as crews worked to clear the area.

Officials say the man lost control of the motorcycle.

The cause remains under investigation.

