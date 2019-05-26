Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cohasset crash

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into a pile of wood in Cohasset on Sunday.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 3A near Brewster Road around 1:40 p.m. found a 21-year-old Rockland man seriously injured, according to Cohasset police.

Authorities say the man veered off the road and into the giant wood pile outside of the Monster Tree Service parking lot.

The rider was transported to South Shore Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation however, speed does not appear to be a factor, police say.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)