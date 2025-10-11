BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with an SUV in Bourne on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a motorcycle on Head of the Bay Road around 2 p.m. found a 22-year-old Taunton man on the ground with serious injuries, according to the police. He was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

The driver of the SUV, an 84-year-old Bourne man, was uninjured.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Counsel Crash Reconstruction Team.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)