MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Officers responding to a reported crash around 5:30 p.m. learned that a motorcycle had been traveling on Island Pond Road when it left the roadway in the area of Cohas Avenue and struck a tree, according to Manchester police.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old Manchester man, suffered serious bodily injury and was transported to Elliot Hospital for medical treatment. His current condition has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

