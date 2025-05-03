TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Tewksbury on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Rogers Street around 7:45 p.m. found a motorcycle that had left the roadway and struck an embankment, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

A 45-year-old Billerica man suffered injuries that appeared to be serious. He was flown by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tewksbury Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

