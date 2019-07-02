Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on NH highway

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in collision on a highway in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 135 near Interstate 93 around 4:45 p.m. found a Mitsubishi Lancer and Honda VT750C motorcycle that had collided near Exit 43, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The motorcyclist, 44-year-old Joshua Yearlge, of Littleton, was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital and then flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling north and attempting to turn left onto I-93 when Yearlge was struck.

Police say a collision analysis and reconstruction team was called to the scene due to the severity of the crash.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact trooper Christopher Pieniazak at 603-227-0031.

