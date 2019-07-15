Motorcyclist seriously injured in Danvers crash

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Danvers are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash near Endicott Street and Commonwealth Avenue around 3:30 p.m. found a motorcyclist on the ground near his bike and a banged up car stopped in the street, according to the Danvers Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries. He was said to be in stable condition.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

