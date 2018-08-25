Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hanson crash

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Hanson Saturday night, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Maquan Street found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries. The rider was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

