Motorcyclist seriously injured in violent Manchester, NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a car that left the motorcyclist with serious injuries Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Maple Street at 2:50 p.m. found a damaged motorcycle and a car that had collided, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-792-5441.

