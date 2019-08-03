Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wellfleet car crash

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crashing into a motorcycle, leaving the driver with serious injuries, in Wellfleet on Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 6 near the Eastham line at 2:10 p.m. found a motorcyclist suffering serious injuries, police said. The 52-year-old man was medflighted to a Boston hospital and the road was closed for an hour.

Police are still investigating the crash, but say it occurred when a car pulling out of the Wellfleet drive-in struck the motorcycle as it was heading south.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)