Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wellfleet crash

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in Wellfleet on Saturday that left the rider with serious injuries.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 6 near the Eastham line at 2:10 p.m. found a 52-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured. He was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests the car was pulling out of the Wellfleet drive-in when it struck the motorcycle as it was heading south.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)