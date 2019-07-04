OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a deer struck him on Interstate 395 northbound in Oxford on Thursday.

State police troopers and Oxford police officers responding to the highway just before exit 5 found the damaged motorcycle in a wooded area off of I-395 and the driver with undisclosed injuries, Oxford fire officials said.

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital, where their condition has not been released.

