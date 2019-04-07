Motorcyclist struck, killed by car in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man riding his motorcycle was struck and killed by a car in Taunton on Saturday night.

Police responding to the scene say the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman, is uninjured.

One witness on the scene described the moments following the crash.

“I actually heard a thump so when I come out, all I see was debris,” the witness said. “It happened so fast but you could see the motorcycle still sliding and still parts everywhere.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)