AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Avon on Tuesday night that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, officials announced Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a motorcycle crash in the area of Harrison Boulevard near Pond Street around 10:30 p.m. found a 37-year-old Brockton man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Avon Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and later to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police noted there is no indication that another vehicle was involved in the crash.

State police are assisting Avon police with the investigation.

