Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash involving pickup truck in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after colliding with a pickup truck in Bridgewater on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of Broad and High streets around 9:30 a.m. found a motorcyclist on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken by helicopter to Boston Medical Center. There was no word on his condition.

The man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under active investigation.

