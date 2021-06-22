BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are responding to a motorcycle crash on the Mass. Pike that left a rider with life-threatening injuries.

The crash on the eastbound side of the highway occurred just east of the Allston-Brighton Exit.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers and Boston Fire and EMS on scene, Mass Pike EB, east of Allston-Brighton exit, for motorcycle crash. Operator has life threatening injuries. Left lane currently closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 22, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)