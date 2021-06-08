BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a minivan in Dorchester on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan in the area of Columbia Road and Quincy Street just after 6:30 a.m. found the driver of the motorcycle seriously injured, according to Boston police.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

The minivan stayed at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

