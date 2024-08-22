BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders were on scene of a major accident on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester Wednesday night.

The crash occurred between a motorcycle and an SUV around 9:45 p.m.

Boston police confirmed the victim on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

No further information on the victim’s status is yet available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

