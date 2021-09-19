DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Dartmouth on Saturday night that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motorcycle crash in the area of Hathaway Road around 10:53 p.m. found an unresponsive 36-year-old Brockton man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. His current condition is unknown, according to Dartmouth police.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

