Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Taunton crash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police are investigating a motorcycle crash Thursday that left a man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the area of 21 Liberty St. in East Taunton about 12 p.m. found a motorcycle that had collided with a Chrysler Sebring sedan, Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Taunton police at 508-824-7522.

