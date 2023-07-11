BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating after a person on a motorcycle was struck by a driver in Roxbury Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Boston Police Department said officers were first called to the scene at Warren and Dale streets just after 9:30 a.m. for a reported accident.

The victim struck suffered serious injuries, according to Boston PD.

Police could be seen taping off a portion of the intersection around 10 a.m. as an investigation into the crash got underway.

Details on the other vehicle involved or whether a driver is facing any charges have not yet been released.

