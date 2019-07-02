Motorcyclist ticketed after crashing into Yarmouth police cruiser

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist from Centerville has been ticketed after crashing into a Yarmouth police cruiser on Monday.

Alan C. Pinho, 36, was riding eastbound on Route 28 about 4:21 p.m. when he crashed into a westbound Yarmouth Police Department cruiser near the Barnstable town line, according to Yarmouth police.

Pinho was taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

An initial investigation suggests Pinho was passing vehicles on the right shoulder when he hit the cruiser as the officer was trying to turn left into a service station.

The officer was uninjured.

Pinho was ticketed for passing on the right and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

