Motorcyclist wanted in apparent road rage incident on Zakim Bridge turns self in

BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorcyclist who was wanted by state police for his involvement in an apparent road rage incident on the Zakim Bridge has turned himself in, officials said.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon on Route 93 southbound at the Zakim Bridge, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

In the video, a motorcyclist in a yellow shirt can be seen kicking a car and yelling at the driver.

The man acknowledged that he was the individual in the video and is cooperating with troopers, according to police.

It was not immediately clear if the man will face charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

