Motorcyclists ride against racism after an incident in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of motorcyclists gathered at Fields Corner in Dorchester on Sunday to support a black woman who was the victim of a racist rant.

NeNe Judge and her husband pulled their bikes over near Adams Village when she said a man, Paul Sheehan, confronted the couple, screaming racial epithets. Judge recorded the incident. Police later arrested the man for several charges, including civil rights violations.

The community responded with the Ride Against Racism.

“My message today is that we can live as one,” said Judge, who attended the event. “We shouldn’t have to be in fear to pull over and think we’re gonna be racially attacked.”

“I’m here to stand up and say ‘enough,'” said rider Robert Gagne.

“We’re all here just trying to enjoy what we love doing and do this as one big family,” added rider David Jackson.

The ride included a stop at Adams Village, the site of the incident, where neighbors demonstrated support for the motorcyclists’ cause.

