Motorcyclists ride against racism amid Dorchester hate crime probe

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of motorcyclists gathered at Fields Corner in Dorchester on Sunday to support a black woman who was the target of a racist rant caught on camera.

NeNe Judge and her husband pulled their bikes over near Adams Village earlier this month when she said a man, later identified as Paul Sheehan, confronted the couple and began screaming racial epithets.

After Judge recorded the incident on her cellphone, Boston police later arrested Sheehan for disorderly conduct and have since filed a criminal complaint for other charges, including civil rights violations.

In a show of support for Judge and her husband, the community responded with the Ride Against Racism.

“My message today is that we can live as one,” said Judge, who attended the event. “We shouldn’t have to be in fear to pull over and think we’re gonna be racially attacked.”

Another rider, Robert Gagne, agreed, saying, “I’m here to stand up and say, ‘enough.'”

David Jackson, who participated in the ride, said, “We’re all here just trying to enjoy what we love doing and do this as one big family.”

The ride included a stop at Adams Village, the site of the incident, where neighbors demonstrated support for the motorcyclists’ cause.

