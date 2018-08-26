Motorcyclists ride in honor of fallen Boston firefighter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered at Dorchester’s Florian Hall Sunday for American Infidel VMC’s fourth annual Michael Kennedy Memorial Ride, paying tribute to the Boston firefighter killed in the line of duty.

“It was a testament to the type of man Mike was; he was an amazing man,” one attendee said.

Kennedy was a member of the group hosting the 26-mile memorial ride.

Friends said they will always remember him as a practical joker.

“A lot of nicknames get thrown around,” Scott Rothwell said. “His name was ‘wildman,’ as far as the motorcycle crew is concerned, and everybody else knew him as ‘dork’ because he loved to say it.”

Beyond being a practical joker, Kennedy was a U.S. marine, and, of course, a Boston firefighter. He was one of the first to respond to Boylston Street during the marathon bombing in 2013.

The 33-year-old was killed while fighting the nine-alarm Beacon Street fire in the Back Bay in March 2014.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross was at that fire four years ago, and attended the bike run on Sunday, supporting Kennedy, his family, and first responders.

“It just lets folks know that when our first responders make the ultimate sacrifice, they’re never forgotten,” Gross said.

Kennedy was a board member of the Burn Foundation, for which the motorcycle ride raises thousands of dollars each year.

Kennedy’s cousin, J’aime Kennedy Agostino, said the community support for her fallen cousin is “extremely important.”

“To look around today and see everyone here to continue Michael’s legacy and to honor and remember Michael is extremely important to our family.”

