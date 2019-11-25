Motorist captures video of fireball in sky over Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist captured video of a fireball illuminating the dark sky in Revere on Friday night.

Video taken by “Eric M” and uploaded to the American Meteor Society’s website shows a ball of light with a glowing tail zip across the sky before disappearing.

Eric’s Garmin dashcam indicated that the fireball appeared in the sky at 5:23 p.m.

The meteor society says fireball is a term used to describe a very bright meteor.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)