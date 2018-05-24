Motorist caught driving with sunshade over windshield

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Braintree caught a motorist Thursday driving with a sunshade across their windshield.

The motorist was peering over the top of the shade to see, according to police.

“You are not a tank commander. Do not attempt to drive with a sunshade still on the windshield,” the police department said in a tweet.

Police cited the motorist for a safety violation.

No! You are not a tank commander! Do not attempt to drive with a sunshade still on the windshield! #thisreallyhappened pic.twitter.com/QS8GfXB4Et — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) May 24, 2018

