Motorist caught driving with sunshade over windshield

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Braintree caught a motorist Thursday driving with a sunshade across their windshield.
The motorist was peering over the top of the shade to see, according to police.
“You are not a tank commander. Do not attempt to drive with a sunshade still on the windshield,” the police department said in a tweet.
Police cited the motorist for a safety violation.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)